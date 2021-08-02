LANCASTER — Who calls in the night? Who glides on shadowy wings in silent flight? What makes owls such extraordinary night hunters?
A Squam Lakes Natural Science Center naturalist will present a program Thursday via Zoom on three of the state's owls to help people find out what is myth or fact about these nocturnal birds.
During the program, the naturalist will instruct participants on using the interactivity features available in Zoom. Depending on the age and number of participants, this may include using the virtual hand raise, voting yes/no, filling out a poll, giving a thumbs-up and using the chat window.
Younger participants will be asked to nod or shake their heads, give a thumbs up in front of the camera, or raise their hand in front of the camera. Plan to log in to the link 10 minutes before the program.
Participants to this event are limited, so sign up early. Send an email to the Weeks State Park Association, info.weeksstateparkassociation@gmail.com. Include the word "Owls" in the subject line. You will receive the Zoom Link on the day of the event.
The summer programs are sponsored by the Weeks State Park Association, N.H. Division of Parks, and UNH Cooperative Extension.
