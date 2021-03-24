CONCORD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that they will continue support by providing free meals to New Hampshire students under several waiver programs. The extension is now good through Sept. 30, 2021.
The waiver extension allows for safe meal distribution sites that serve all children for free, regardless of income. In addition, the waivers:
• Allow meals served through the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option – collectively known as “summer meal programs” – to be made available in all areas at no cost;
• Allow meals to be served outside of the normally required group settings and meal times; and
• Allow parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children, including bulk pick-up to cover multiple days of feeding children.
“We are very happy to hear that the USDA will be extending waiver programs through September so that schools and organizations are able to serve healthy meals to children safely, during the summer,” said Michelle Myler, Administrator of the Bureau of Student Wellness. “I want to thank the schools and their staff for their tireless efforts in supporting and feeding our children during these unprecedented times.”
Since March 13, 2020, New Hampshire schools have served over 13 million meals to New Hampshire students.
In the past year, over 12 million children from all around the country have had a hard time accessing regular meals and these waiver programs have been able to provide needed relief to many. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.
