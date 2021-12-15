INTERVALE — After a fun day of skiing, climbing, shopping, or hiking in the White Mountains, there is nothing better than being able to sit back, relax, and enjoy some amazing live entertainment. The Winter Entertainment Series at the Theater in the Wood will be the go-to spot every Friday evening for live entertainment in the Mount Washington Valley.
Theater in the Wood’s Winter Entertainment Series is a musical and comical lineup of talented artists from all over New England.
Beginning on Jan. 21, Entrain kicks off the series at 6:30 p.m. Funky-World Jam-Ska-Reggae-Rock Stew with enough drums to sink a battleship. Epic in sound and kaleidoscopic in vision, the eclectic Martha's Vineyard-based six-piece Entrain has been thrilling critics and fans alike since its inception. Formed and led by drummer Tom Major in 1993 while on hiatus from touring with Rock legend Bo Diddley, Entrain has been blessed with a list of top tier musicians over the years.
The Winter Entertainment Series will occur every Friday evening from Jan. 21 through March 11 (excluding Feb. 4 while it hosts the MWV Ice Fest) and will feature a few familiar artists to the Theater in the Wood like the extremely well-known New England comedian Juston McKinney, and the always incredible folk-rock band, Adam Ezra Group.
Throughout the series, the Theater in the Wood will also welcome an evening of singer-songwriter trios featuring Americana, folk and bluegrass as Bennett & Perkins with Taylor Whitesides along with Ted DeMille, Taylor Smith & Chris Dombrowski, a Boston Comedy Night, The Gravel Project and a Beatles Tribute with Studio Two.
Ticket prices vary per event and can be purchased online now. Members of Believe in Books Literacy Foundation save $5 on all tickets they purchase. See the full line-up, learn more about each of these events, and get your tickets at theaterinthewood.org.
