GORHAM — The 2021 5k Turkey Trot, Walk, and Waddle will be hosting both an onsite and virtual option for interested individuals looking to burn calories before devouring their Thanksgiving dinner.
Anyone wishing to take part can meet at 169 Main St. in Gorham, between 8:45 and 9:15 a.m. to register. The start time will be at 9:30 a.m.
All ability levels, as well as those with strollers and leashed dogs, are welcome on the mostly flat, in-town course. Instead of a registration fee, participants are asked to provide a donation for the local food pantry. Examples include canned fruit and vegetables, tuna fish, canned soup, beans, peanut butter, tomato sauce and rice. Virtual participants are encouraged to take a picture of themselves being active on their own course (treadmills permitted) and post a pic to Facebook page RunForYou.
Anyone interested in purchasing a long-sleeve shirt can contact Corrigan Screen Printing at (603) 466-5399 by Nov. 18 to place an order. Email any other questions to runforyou1@gmail.com.
