WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), together with Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Representatives Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01) announced that New Hampshire agencies and organizations have been awarded $4,591,679 from the Northern Border Regional Commission for various projects that invest in economic and community development. This is $823,386 more for New Hampshire compared to last year’s funding from the NBRC.
Ten projects, totaling nearly $4.6 million, will receive funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission. Awarded annually, these federal grants help to address economic challenges and advance the local economies eligible within Belknap; Carroll; Cheshire; Coos; Grafton, and Sullivan Counties.
Created by the US Congress in 2008, the NBRC is a federal-state partnership whose mission is to help alleviate economic distress and help the region grow throughout northern counties of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York. The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs works with communities and organizations throughout the year on projects that are eligible for the grants.
“The projects receiving funding this year reflect some of the pressing needs of our rural communities, including broadband development, childcare, and access to clean water,” said BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell. “These projects will make a real difference in the communities.”
The following projects received awards:
Colebrook: Receiving $250,000 to clean out its wastewater treatment facility lagoons for the first time in 20 years, directly supporting the increased manufacturing of Covid-19 –related nitrile gloves at American Performance Polymers and the expansion necessary to meet demand;
White Mountains Community College: Receiving $350,000 for workforce training and development in the region;
Mid-State Community Development Corp. (Plymouth): Receiving $350,000 to expand childcare services and create 16 jobs to serve the needs of 816 area children under age 6;
Newport: Receiving $600,000 to improve and replace over 4,000 feet of water lines, ensuring 1,600 residential users and major employers have reliable access to clean water;
Littleton Industrial Development Corp.: Receiving $210,000 for expansion of the industrial park, including 600 feet of access road and culvert replacement; installation of water/sewer lines, landscaping and permitting needed for expansion of current businesses and development of new ones;
Umbagog Snowmobile Association (Errol): Receiving $251,076 for the purchase of a new trail groomer to promote snowmobiling by providing access to 1,000 miles of trails in the area, sustaining businesses and encouraging new business growth;
Hebron: Receiving $995,110 to construct a 25-mile fiber-optic broadband network to provide affordable, fast and reliable internet service to every home and business in the town;
Sandwich: Receiving $840,493 to support a public-private partnership to construct a fiber-optic broadband network, which will replace unreliable DSL and provide affordable access to homes and businesses;
Goshen: Receiving $500,000 to increase broadband access within the town and meet the needs of an emerging remote workforce, and to redesign Mill Village Road South (Route10) to facilitate economic development by attracting traditional brick and mortar businesses;
Wakefield: Receiving $245,000 to rehabilitate the former Old Union Hotel’s upper floors, improving infrastructure and economic development opportunities, including job creation and training.
For more information about the Northern Border Regional Commission, visit www.nbrc.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.