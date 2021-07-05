BERLIN — Kelley Park, next to Berlin Public Library, will soon feature additional seating, as well as tenting, sound barriers, and a PA system for programs, courtesy of funding by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The improvements will enhance programming like the summer reading program events, which this year have an animal-centered theme. The programs take place every Thursday in July from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Upcoming events include:
• July 8: Meet Berlin Police Department’s Office Gale and K9 Officer Kodiak.
• July 15: The U.S. Forest Service will present “Animals of the Forest.”
• July 22: The Loon Preservation Committee will present a program.
• July 29: Squam Lake Natural Sciences Center will present “No Two Tails Alike,” made possible by New Hampshire State Library Summer Learning Grant, provided by Sal O. Sidore Memorial Foundation in memory of Rebecca Spitz.
Call (603) 752-5210 or go to the library’s Facebook page for more details on registering your child for the programs.
Due to the nature of the building, public restrooms will not be available until July 19 when the library will re-open to the public with no appointments required.
Berlin Public Library hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Wednesday from noon-7 p.m. Currently, patrons may make an appointment to come in and browse for a book on the lower level on Monday, Wednesday or Friday or call for curbside book pickup any weekday.
Masks are required inside the building for ages 2 and older. The number of patrons within the building may be limited to ensure social distancing.
Kelley Park is open everyday the library is open, from shortly after the opening until a half hour before closing. People are welcome to sit outside, take in the nice weather and use the free Wi-Fi.
In addition to the summer reading program events, CLiF books will bring children’s author Eric Pinder to the park for a Berlin Public Library event on Tuesday, July 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Pinder is the author of "If All the Animals Came Inside," "Counting Dinos" and "The Perfect Pillow," which received the 2019 New Hampshire Literary Award for Outstanding Work of Children's Literature.
He worked for seven years on the summit of Mount Washington, the “Home of the World’s Worst Weather.” His experiences there inspired his first book for children, “Cat in the Clouds.”
His books are available for check-out at the library.
Each child attending Pinder's talk will get to choose two free books to take home and keep. Call the library at (603) 752-5210 to sign up.
