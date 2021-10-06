BERLIN — Registration for the annual RiverFire 5k is now open.
After holding last year’s event virtually, organizers are excited to announce that the ninth annual RiverFire 5K will take place in person on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. in conjunction with Berlin’s annual RiverFire celebration beginning and ending at Service Credit Union Heritage Park. From Heritage Park the course follows a certified flat and fast 3.1 miles heading north along the Androscoggin River, crossing over the 12th Street Bridge, then continuing north on East Milan Road until the turnaround in front of White Mountain Lumber.
Participants then retrace their steps to Heritage Park where other RiverFire Celebration events will be underway.
The RiverFire 5K Run/Walk serves as a fundraiser for Response — A Domestic & Sexual Violence Support Center. Response’s coverage area has recently been expanded to include not only all of Coos County but also nine communities in upper Grafton County.
In addition to the “in-person” event, this year’s RiverFire 5K also offers a virtual option. Virtual participants are asked to dedicate a 3.1-mile run/walk/hike at a time and on a course of their own choosing in support of Response.
Special awards, not based on time or placement, will be available for virtual participants.
Handcrafted awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers as well as woodallions to the top three male and female finishers in eight age divisions at the in-person event. A bonus prize of $50 is available for the first man or woman to break the current course records of 16:14 for men, held by Brian Beegle, or 17:56 for women, held by Meagan Boucher.
The RiverFire 5K will also again offer a team competition as part of its in-person event. Groups of family, friends or coworkers are encouraged to band together and form teams. Awards will be given to the three fastest teams (times of three fastest team members added together) as well as a noncompetitive award based on originality to the best-themed team.
Runners and walkers may register for the ninth annual RiverFire 5K Run/Walk online at racemenu.com/riverfire or via paper entry forms which can be downloaded from coosfamilyhealth.org or avhnh.org or picked up at any of the Coos Family Health Services sites.
The cost of registration is from Oct. 1 through Oct. 15 is $25. As an incentive to have participants register early, thus easing the workload on volunteers, race day registration will increase to $28. A discounted price of $15 is offered for all students (grade school, high school and college). The cost for all virtual participants is also $15.
