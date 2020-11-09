Rozzie May Animal Alliance will be focus of Rotary’s Zoom meeting

BERLIN — White Mountain Rotary will host Rozzie May Animal Alliance Executive Program Director Virginia Moore in a Zoom meeting Wednesday to discuss the mission and offerings of the Alliance.
The meeting will be held at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 11. For more information, including meeting access, call James Patry, White Mountain Rotary president, at (603) 723-8095 or go to White Mountain Rotary’s Facebook page.
Moore became the new executive program director for Rozzie May in October.
Moore previously worked at the Mt. Washington Observatory and then Conway Area Humane Society as development director. She is also is a watercolor artist specializing in pet portraits.
Rozzie May has offered low-cost spay and neuter services to animal rescue organizations and families in need in both New Hampshire and beyond since 2007.
For more information on clinics, the food pantry, volunteering and donating, as well as information on other services offered by Rozzie May Animal Alliance, call (603) 447-1373. Learn more at rozziemay.org
