BERLIN — Registration for the RiverFire 5K Run/Walk is now open. After holding the last two years’ events virtually, organizers are optimistic that this year’s 10th annual event will take place in person alongside Berlin’s annual RiverFire Celebration on Saturday Oct. 15.

The event is the primary fundraiser for Response — A Domestic & Sexual Violence Support Center — that serves residents of Coos and upper Grafton Counties. The program provides support and services to people whose lives have been touched by domestic violence and sexual assault.

