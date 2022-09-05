BERLIN — Registration for the RiverFire 5K Run/Walk is now open. After holding the last two years’ events virtually, organizers are optimistic that this year’s 10th annual event will take place in person alongside Berlin’s annual RiverFire Celebration on Saturday Oct. 15.
The event is the primary fundraiser for Response — A Domestic & Sexual Violence Support Center — that serves residents of Coos and upper Grafton Counties. The program provides support and services to people whose lives have been touched by domestic violence and sexual assault.
The event, open to both runners and walkers, begins and ends at Service Credit Union Heritage Park. From there the course follows a certified flat and fast 3.1 miles heading north along the Androscoggin River, crossing over the 12th Street Bridge, then continuing north on East Milan Road to the turnaround in front of White Mountain Lumber. Participants then retrace their steps to Heritage Park where other RiverFire Celebration events will be underway.
In addition to the “in person” event, this year’s RiverFire 5K will also offer a virtual option. Virtual participants are asked to dedicate a 3.1 mile run/walk/hike at a time and on a course of their own choosing in support of Response. Special awards, not based on time or placement, will be available for virtual participants.
Handcrafted awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers as well as wood medallions to the top three male and female finishers in nine age divisions at the “in person” event on 10/15/22.
A bonus prize of $50 is available for the first man or woman to break the current course records of 16:14 for men, held by Brian Beegle, or 17:56 for women, held by Meagan Boucher.
The RiverFire 5K will also again offer a team competition as part of its “in person” event. Groups of family, friends or coworkers are encouraged to band together and form teams. Awards will be given to the three fastest teams (times of 3 fastest team members added together) as well as a noncompetitive award based on originality to the “Best Themed Team”.
Cost of pre-registration is $20 before 10/1/22 and includes a T shirt. Registration fee from 10/1/22 through 10/14/22 increases to $25 and does not guarantee a T shirt. Race day registration will increase to $28. A discounted price of $15 is offered for all students (grade school, high school and college). Cost for all virtual participants is also $15. Commemorative T shirts are only guaranteed to participants registered before Oct. 1.
