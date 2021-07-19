RANDOLPH — The Randolph Public Library’s annual book sale is back bigger and better than ever.
The sale will run Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Due to the large number of books, the sale will be held in two locations — the Randolph Town Hall at 130 Durand Road, and the Old Library building at 104 Durand Road. Both are within walking distance of one another.
The Friends of the Randolph Public Library’s popular bake sale will run concurrently on Saturday only at the Town Hall location.
All food items will be individually wrapped.
Collecting books over the past two years has resulted in an amazing selection of new and used books with publication dates from the 1800s to 2020.
There are cookbooks galore, White Mountain books, poetry, how-to, self-help, classics, travel, and much more. The children’s book selection is the largest ever.
A large selection of movies on DVD, music on both vinyl and CD will be for sale. Come do early Christmas shopping, add to a collection, or start a new one.
Pricing will be by donation and/or $5 a bag except for a table of specially priced books. Bags will be provided, or you can bring your own. Cash or checks only.
No credit cards will be accepted. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Randolph Public Library and the Friends of the RPL.
CDC guidelines will be followed and tables will be spaced to allow for social distancing. Mask wearing when indoors is strongly encouraged. Masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer will be available.
