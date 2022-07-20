Photograph caption: Bob and Harriet on Les Droites in the Chamonix-Mont Blanc massif. Grandes Jorasses in the background. Photo: Roger Payne.
Randolph Public Library to present history of mountaineering program
“From Mont-Blanc to Everest, A Personal History of Mountaineering”
RANDOLPH — The Randolph Public Library staff welcomes the public to join them for a special program on Wednesday, July 27, at 7 p.m. in the Randolph Town Hall as Bob Kruszyna presents “From Mont-Blanc to Everest, A Personal History of Mountaineering,” a slide-illustrated talk on the history of mountain climbing, interspersed with episodes from his 50-plus years of mountaineering.
The presentation will reference to some of the books in the library’s collection that Kruszyna has donated the library.
Just before the pandemic struck, Kruszyna donated an extensive mountain book collection that he and his late wife Harriet had built over the years.
It contains many old books on climbing, some of them now in the rare book category.
Harriet’s father, Bradley B. Gilman, started the collection. He was a member of the climbing establishment, serving as president of both the AMC and the American Alpine Club and long-time treasurer of the latter. He is best known for the Whitney-Gilman rock-climbing route on Cannon Cliff.
As a young man, he travelled to the Alps to climb with his Whitney cousins who were enrolled in a private school in Switzerland that had a climbing program.
On his journey home, he stopped in London to forage in second-hand bookstores for mountaineering books. When he moved to a retirement home, he bequeathed his collection to Harriet and Bob. When Bob began climbing in 1950, he too started accumulating mountain books that bring the collection more-or-less into the present.
The Randolph Library is sponsoring the gathering and presentation in recognition of this gift.
The program is free and open to the public, and is being sponsored by the Friends of the Randolph Public Library. COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and masks are encouraged for any indoor programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.