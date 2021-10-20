WASHINGTON D.C. – The north Country Congressional Delegation applauded the administration’s opening of the U.S.- Canada land border.
“The reopening of the border to vaccinated individuals is an important and long overdue announcement, and I am glad the administration heeded my calls to end these travel restrictions in order to help New Hampshire’s economy rebound and support our tourism communities," said U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), a member of the Homeland Security Committee which oversees the Department of Homeland Security.
“I’m thrilled the U.S.-Canada border will finally re-open to vaccinated Canadians. For months, I’ve met with New Hampshire stakeholders to discuss the harm caused by the closure of the U.S.-Canada border, and I’m so pleased that our advocacy has led to this critical first step to resume normal operations at the border,” said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). “This is a win for families who’ve been separated and businesses and tourism industries whose operations have been blocked since the start of the pandemic. This is a common-sense, long overdue decision I’ve pushed for since the summer, and I’m eager to work with the Biden administration to ensure the border’s opening comes as swiftly and safely as possible.”
“I’m pleased the Biden-Harris administration has taken this long-overdue step to safely reopen the U.S. border to fully vaccinated travelers,” said Representative Annie Kuster (NH-02). “For months I have called to get this plan put into effect, and I look forward to the positive impact this decision will have on New Hampshire’s tourism economy and families with loved ones on the other side of the northern border.”
Since March 2020, travel across the two nations’ border has been severely restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in significant disruptions to New Hampshire communities, businesses and families. In light of progress in COVID-19 vaccinations in both countries, Canada opened its border to vaccinated Americans in August.
