BERLIN — New Hampshire Legal Assistance has received $300,000 from the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to support NHLA’s Berlin office and its commitment to provide vital civil legal aid to low-income and older residents in the North Country. This will help to protect domestic violence victims, prevent illegal evictions, and remove barriers to public benefits.
Since NHLA first began offering free legal services in 1971, there has been a gap between the legal needs of low-income Granite Staters and the legal services available to them. This unmet need is even greater in the North Country. Thanks in large part to the Tillotson Fund, NHLA has the resources to support two legal advocates in its Berlin office. In 2019, NHLA served over 330 low-income and older North Country residents.
This is the 13th year NHLA has received assistance from the Tillotson Fund. This legacy of support allows NHLA to work toward closing the legal aid gap.
“NHLA is deeply grateful for the Tillotson Fund’s enduring support,” said NHLA Executive Director Sarah Mattson Dustin. “During a public health emergency and economic crisis, the Tillotson Fund’s investment in civil legal aid is more important than ever. The need for NHLA’s services rises as more families fall into poverty, and support from the Tillotson Fund helps us maintain our longstanding presence in the North Country. NHLA is proud to be part of the fabric of this very special region.”
NHLA is a nonprofit law firm providing free civil legal aid to low-income, older, and disadvantaged Granite Staters since 1971. NHLA helps clients solve legal problems common among low-income people, such as homelessness, insufficient income and health care, and domestic violence. NHLA has maintained a North Country office in Berlin for close to 50 years. For more information, visit nhla.org.
