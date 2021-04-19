Milan Village School finishes L.E.A.D. program

MILAN — Milan Village School students recently compledted the Law Enforcement Against Drugs program, led by Berlin police Sgt. Zachary Howry.
Law Enforcement Against Drugs is a national non-profit organization supported by police officers, committed to protecting youth and communities from the proliferation of drugs, drug-related crimes, peer-to-peer/cyber bullying and violence.
The mission of L.E.A.D. is to provide the leadership, resources and management to ensure law enforcement agencies have the means to partner with educators, community leaders and families by providing proven and effective programs to deter youth and adults from drug use, drug-related crimes, bullying and violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.