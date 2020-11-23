MILAN — Volunteers Ray and Paula LaBrecque and Dave and Cindy Woodward took advantage of the recent nice fall weather to install 36 banners throughout the town of Milan.
The banners were purchased by various Milan businesses and families to support and advertise the town’s 250th anniversary in 2021 and are displayed on Route 16, East Side River Road, Bridge Street, Milan Hill Road and Muzzy Hill Road.
A committee has been planning various events for next year to celebrate.
People can still purchase a banner for installation in April 2021.
Forms can be downloaded from the Milan 250th Celebration Facebook page, or by inquiring at the Milan Town Clerk office or contacting Paula LaBrecque at 449-3442.
