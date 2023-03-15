MtWashington-1.jpg

Mt. Washington Observatory Weather Observer and Education Specialist Francis Tarasiewicz (center) is seen with Observatory staff during the record-setting weekend, Feb. 3-4, when temperatures plunged to -47F and wind gusts of 120 mph and higher drove the wind chill below -100F. (COURTESY PHOTO)

PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire’s Mount Washington garnered international attention when an Arctic air mass gripped the Northeast over Feb. 3-4. Plymouth State’s proximity to the mountain and longstanding ties with its renowned observatory are assets that no other meteorology program can claim.

The big chill hit the record books as one of the coldest air masses ever to hit New Hampshire since observation began in 1870.

