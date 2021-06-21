PLYMOUTH — Local students have been named to the Plymouth State University President's List for the Spring 2021 semester. To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Spring 2021 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
Alexa Goyette, Brandon Bedard, Sydney Buck, Tiffiney Poirier, Samantha McCann, and Bridget Gibbons of Berlin, Delaney Macdonald of Gorham, Kennah Leavitt of Milan, and Hunter Moore of Shelburne were named to the President’s List
Established in 1871, Plymouth State University serves the state of New Hampshire and the world beyond by transforming their students through advanced practices where engaged learning produces well-educated undergraduates and by providing graduate education that deepens and advances knowledge and enhances professional development. With distinction, we connect with community and business partners for economic development, technological advances, healthier living, and cultural enrichment with a special commitment of service to the North Country and Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
