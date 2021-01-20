MANCHESTER — Southern New Hampshire University announced the following students have been named to the fall 2020 president's list.
Eligibility for the president's list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.
The students are Alynna Leveille of Milan, Lance Legere of Gorham and Lauren Frenette of Berlin.
