To acknowledge and celebrate teachers for their tireless commitment toward students and the community, local McDonald’s in New Hampshire will show their appreciation with free unlimited “Thank You Treats” from Jan. 6-15, 2021.
Redeemable any time of day with a valid school I.D. and at participating restaurants, this new initiative shares McDonald’s expression of gratitude and underscores the company's commitment to the education community as teachers manage an unusual school year.
Teachers are working harder than ever and over-extending themselves to navigate an unfolding landscape brought by the pandemic. According to a press release announcing the Thank You Treats, McDonald’s would like to say “thank you” with this small expression of gratitude for teachers' contributions to educating one student at a time.
“We are honored to support our local teachers who have overcome many challenges amid the pandemic and have continued to adapt their teaching models to educate the students in the community,” said Mark McBee, a McDonald’s owner/operator. “These educators are truly the backbone of our community and we are proud to show our appreciation any way we can.”
For many years, McDonald’s and its owner operators have been supporters of education through partnerships with local schools and Archways to Opportunity, an initiative that offers educational programs to eligible employees at participating restaurants. Archways to Opportunity provides increased access to education for nearly 55,000 people annually. Of those, 39,000 plus restaurant employees are awarded college tuition assistance each year.
The Thank You Treats spotlight the new trio of bakery sweets: apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls. The offer free of charge is complete with an any size hot coffee.
The new menu items are available all day long and whether teachers are looking for a sweet complement to their morning coffee, an afternoon pick-me-up following a long day in the classroom, or just a sweet treat.
