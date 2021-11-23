WASHINGTON D.C. – The Department of Justice announced more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program. The awards provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals. In the District of New Hampshire, three towns were awarded funding totaling $500,000.
“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community oriented policing programs.”
“To keep New Hampshire safe, it is important to have qualified and committed police officers working in our local communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John J. Farley. “These grant funds will provide valuable funds so three towns can hire additional police officers. These additional officers will enhance community policing efforts and help us in our ongoing work to reduce crime and protect public safety in the Granite State.”
The following towns in New Hampshire received awards:
• Town of Epping - $125,000
• Town of Groveton - $125,000
• Town of Salem - $250,000
