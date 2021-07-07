Lily Bohlke, New Hampshire News Connection
CONCORD -- Good-government groups in New Hampshire are keeping an eye on several bills expected to come back next legislative session, arguing the bills would restrict voting rights, from requiring voter ID to expanding voter roll purges.
Last week, the state Supreme Court struck down a Republican-backed 2017 voter registration law, which would have created new forms voters would have to fill out to prove residency if they register within 30 days of an election.
Liz Tentarelli, president of the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire, said the requirements would be burdensome to many voters.
"This was a bill that through its complexity alone would discourage voting," Tentarelli asserted. "This ruling finally said that the state needs to make its election law, fair to all, clear to all."
She added voters already have to live in New Hampshire. If they don't have photo ID, they are required to sign an affidavit attesting to their identity and domicile. She pointed out the additional requirement the court struck down would have brought unnecessary confusion, especially for college students.
The ruling came days after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld two voting laws in Arizona that opponents said harm access to voting in primarily Black, brown and Indigenous communities.
Tentarelli noted the League is preparing to testify against multiple bills next session, including one that would require applications for absentee ballots to be notarized.
"There's no evidence that people who voted absentee were doing so fraudulently," Tentarelli confirmed. "So why do we suddenly need a signature notarized in order to get an absentee ballot? The only reason is to hinder people from voting."
She contended New Hampshire's current voting laws make the process secure, and added access to voting is not a partisan issue, and should be protected by everyone.
