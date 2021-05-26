GORHAM — It's once again time for Gorham High School seniors to participate in the Gorham Randolph Shelburne Scholarship Fund door-to-door drive, previously known as Dollars for Scholars.
The annual door-to-door scholarship drive has been helping graduating seniors to further their education at a two- or four-year college since 1963.
To assist with the cost of college, each fall those seniors who are in need of scholarship assistance go door to door across our community asking for donations. However, due to the pandemic, seniors are unable to participate in person. Therefore, each participating senior has made a short video presentation telling you a little about themselves and their future plans.
You can view the video presentation by visiting the school's website at gmhsnh.org or on Facebook and Twitter.
The donations collected will be distributed between the Gorham High seniors in this video presentation.
If you are able to make a donation of any size, you may do so by mailing a check, payable to GRSSF to Gorham High School, c/o Donna Theriault, 120 Main Street, Gorham, NH 03581 or through PayPal at GRSEF@sau20.org.
