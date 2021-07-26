Gorham Middle School has announced the high honor and honors students for the fourth quarter. The following students are listed.
Grade 6: High Honors: Cooper Ladd, Nolan Lavigne and Hazel Schuft. Honors: Emma Belisle, Lily Bradbury, Lexie Gagnon, Alivia Kenison, Owen LaPointe, Annabelle LeBlanc, Courtney Roy and Lane Wakefield.
Grade 7: High Honors: Hallee Albert. Honors: Maxwell Grondin, Atticus Hammill, Madison Lamarque, Sofie Nickerson, Gianna Pizzuto, Libby Priest, Mason Roberge and Jacob Warner.
Grade 8: High Honors: Addison Eastman and Risa Gallant. Honors: Ayden Corrigan, Gavin Corrigan, Laney Downs, Lily Gorban, Isaac Langlois, Dalton Lefebvre, Connor Lemoine, Jack Saladino, Gabriella Ur, Chaise Wade and Abram Wydra.
!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.