Gorham Middle School has announced its high honor and honor rolls for second quarter ending Jan. 22. The following students are listed.
Grade 6: High Honors: Nolan Lavigne, Courtney Roy and Sophia Savage.
Honors: Logan Cornish, Lexie Gagnon, Cooper Ladd, Owen LaPointe, Gisele Mayorga, Hazel Schuft and Sotirios Thagouras.
Grade 7: High Honors: Hallee Albert, Sofie Nickerson.
Honors: Darien Criniti, Maxwell Grondin, Atticus Hammill, Logan Herriott, Madison Lamarque, Mason Roberge and Jacob Warner.
Grade 8: High Honors: Ayden Corrigan, Addison Eastman and Abram Wydra.
Honors: Nicole Conrad, Ethan Corrigan, Gavin Corrigan, Logan DaSilva, Risa Gallant, Lily Gorban, Isaac Langlois, Connor Lemoine, Jack Saladino, Gabriella Ur and Chaise Wade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.