Dueling pianos comes to St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts

BERLIN — It has been said that a dueling piano show is quite literally "the most fun one can have with ... ”, well, the most fun one can have. On Saturday, Dec. 11, beginning at 8 p.m, you can be the judge.
Thanks to a sponsorship from the Service Credit Union, tickets for this performance are $15 in advance at the Art Center’s office at 155 Emery Street, or $18 at the door on the evening of the concert.
The show is rated PG-13, which means it may contain innuendos, puns, safe jokes and language that might not be appropriate for all ages.
The show is a "to the top of your lungs" sing along with all your friends. Two pianos are center-stage with a duo of outrageously talented pianists that seem to know every song ever written. Each show is different because it's all request and you or your friends might even get called up on stage for a bit of good humored fun.
Dueling piano shows are request-oriented, interactive, sing-a-long shows wherein two piano players sit across from each other and trade songs. The dueling piano audience is used for the dueling aspect of the show.
Audience members are pitted one-side-against-the-other. Examples of rivalries include country vs. rock, men against women, etc. This dueling piano interactive concept has grown rapidly the past few years and shows no sign of letting-up. Why? One very simple reason: people love to interact and have fun.
With the pianos at the forefront, the piano players act as "ring masters." Known as the entertainment directors, they are responsible for maintaining enthusiasm and maximizing laughs. Hand-picked from only the finest regional talent, they are experts at keeping audience members involved, happy and content.
Dueling piano shows often take unexpected turns. Tangents may include involving staff members, changing song lyrics or roasting popular audience members. Everyone is drawn together by the camaraderie and nostalgia to form one large, synergistic party — swaying to the music and bellowing-out familiar lyrics.
For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, contact the arts center at (603) 752-1028.
