JEFFERSON — Arrangements have been made by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to hold a combined Public Officials/Public Informational Meeting to discuss the bridge replacement on US Route 2 over the Priscilla Brook and a culvert replacement on US Route 2 over an un-named Brook in Jefferson. Anticipated traffic control will maintain one lane of traffic in each direction during all phases of construction with work completed in two phases. Duration of work will be approximately eight months.
The meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 19, at 7 p.m., both in-person, as part of a regularly scheduled Jefferson Select Board meeting and remotely via a Jefferson Selectmen’s meeting Zoom Link. The in-person meeting will be held at the old Jefferson Elementary School, 178 Meadows Road, Jefferson.
To attend the Zoom Meeting from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or an Android device please go to the Jefferson Town website: jeffersonnh.org/. The information/links to join the Zoom Meeting will be provided on the home page. Additional project information, including the PowerPoint for this presentation, can be found at the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s Project Specific Information website for Jefferson 42558, located at: nh.gov/dot/projects/jefferson42558/index.htm.
