WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Representatives Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) announced that New Hampshire will receive $1,456,856,670 in COVID-19 financial relief for the state and local governments through the American Rescue Plan that was passed by Congress and signed into law.
These federal dollars also include greater flexibility in funding to respond to the unique local needs in communities across the Granite State.
Shaheen and Hassan’s leadership helped to secure robust flexible assistance for state and local governments during negotiations with colleagues in the Senate and with the Biden administration.
The resources announced by the delegation are in addition to the $1.25 billion that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) provided New Hampshire to compensate for COVID-19 emergency response efforts.
Shaheen said: “Over the past year, Granite State leaders have been sounding the alarm on the severe financial impact this pandemic has had on state and local budgets. Communities across New Hampshire have been left cash-strapped as a result of increased costs and reduced revenues due to COVID-19, with many facing devastating cuts to basic services and brutal lay-offs of essential personnel like first responders, sanitation workers and teachers. This urgently needed assistance also includes broad flexibility that will empower officials to effectively meet the unique needs of our communities and make critical investments, such as expanding access to broadband and providing housing and nutrition assistance.“
Hassan added, “This substantial federal funding will help New Hampshire not only recover from this pandemic, but also build the path for a strong economic future where all Granite Staters can thrive. These federal dollars will help New Hampshire create more jobs, support public health, while also helping to prevent layoffs of law enforcement, fire fighters, and teachers.”
“This important, flexible funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will help to mitigate the far-reaching economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Hampshire,” said Kuster. “In order to fully recover and rebuild from this crisis, we must ensure our local governments and regional economies have the support and resources to make up for lost revenue, continue essential services uninterrupted, and avoid budget shortfalls. This significant, much-needed federal funding will be instrumental in New Hampshire’s ongoing pandemic response as we work to recover without leaving anyone behind.”
Of the $1,456,856,670 in funds, the state will receive approximately $994.6 million. The remainder will be distributed between the state’s counties, metropolitan cities and communities with populations of less than 50,000.
Coos County will receive $6,130,743.
Granite State communities designated as “non-entitlement units,” or those with populations of less than 50,000, will receive $112,208,773 in relief funding through the American Rescue Plan. A breakdown of how this funding will be distributed will be released in the coming days.
