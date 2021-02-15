The Coos County Democratic Committee will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, Feb. 19, from 6:30–8 p.m.
Brian Bresnahan, Chair of Coos County Democratic Committee, said, “It is critical for all Democrats to attend meetings and participate when possible in the political process. Voting is not enough.”
Among topics to be discussed will be upcoming town meetings and elections, regional and town party caucuses, easy mechanisms to follow proposed legislation and to provide input, strategic planning, and discussion of recent actions at the state level.
The meeting is open to all Democratic and Independent voters. Utilizing the electronic “Zoom” format makes it easy to attend.
A link to register for the meeting has been posted on the Coos County Democratic Committee website cooscountydemocrats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.