RANDOLPH — The Coos County Democratic Committee hosts a hybrid version of its annual Harry Truman Dinner – themed Partnering for a Better Future –Thursday, Sept. 9. The outdoor event, 5 to 9 p.m., at the Kelley Family property in Randolph, features live entertainment by Ms. Vee, an award-winning blues and jazz artist, keynote address by Sam Evans Brown, a long-time NHPR radio journalist, and appearances by Senator Hassan, Senator Shaheen and Representative Kuster.
In response to COVID-19 and a desire to offer a sustainable event, the dinner features small group seating (i.e., pods), a mask-friendly environment, low-touch food service in sustainable containers, and a Zoom option for those who prefer to participate from home. State and local Democratic leaders will serve cookout fare to event attendees.
The event’s keynote speaker, Sam Evans Brown, is an award-winning NHPR radio journalist who covered New England energy issues extensively over the last 10 years in podcasts and radio broadcasts. Now the leader of Clean Energy New Hampshire, Brown drives non-partisan efforts to create a cleaner, more affordable, more resilient energy system in the Granite State.
Charlie Cotton, chair of the Kilkenny Area Democratic Committee stated, “COVID-19 challenged the status quo and, in response, Democrats upped their game on efforts to take care of each other and the environment.” Programs like the Truman Dinner illustrate just how much “Democrats support Granite State families, their health and their future,” he added.
The CCDC works year-round to create a diverse and inclusive community in the North Country, collaborating with legislators to address the needs of hard-working families, and pursuing innovative approaches to education, health care, climate change, social security and Medicare, jobs and economic development, and immigration reform.
The Truman Dinner is one of the longest-running political events in New Hampshire history. Event participation and sponsorship are encouraged to enable the CCDC to continue to promote and support the needs of all members of the North Country community. Learn more at cooscountydemocrats.org/truman-dinner.
For additional information contact: Kathleen Kelley, (603) 723-9734, kukelley@me.com, or Jane Brickett, (603) 788-2220, silofarm@gmail.com.
