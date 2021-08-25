WATERBURY CENTER, Vt. — The Children’s Literacy Foundation is seeking applicants for its At-Risk Children grant program for Fall 2021. The grant program provides a Vermont or New Hampshire author/storyteller visit, a new on-site library for the program, an optional family literacy seminar, and two new books for each child to choose from.
Eligible programs must serve low-income, at-risk, or rural children, ages 12 and under, in New Hampshire or Vermont. Events may be socially distanced or virtual.
Past partners have included child-care centers, after-school programs, English Language Learner classrooms, migrant programs, refugee programs, food shelves, shelters, and affordable housing communities.
“The Children’s Literacy Foundation is being flexible, creative, and innovative to provide high-quality literacy programming and new books to children and families this fall despite the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID pandemic,” said CLiF Program Manager. “Now more than ever, it is important that children have access to exciting, high-quality books that they can select themselves. CLiF’s free literacy programming is a great way to engage the whole family with the joys of reading and inspire children to have new experiences that promote a love of literacy. We look forward to partnering with after-school programs, early childhood education programs, community organizations, parent family centers, shelters, affordable housing communities, and other organizations across Vermont and New Hampshire serving children from birth to age 12.”
Applications are due Sept. 30 and can be found at clifonline.org.
CLiF is a non-profit organization whose mission is to nurture a love of reading and writing among low-income, at-risk, and rural children up to age 12 throughout New Hampshire and Vermont. Since 1998, CLiF has supported and inspired almost 350,000 young readers and writers through its literacy program grants and has given away $9 million in new, high-quality children’s books. For more information about CLiF and to apply, visit clifonline.org.
