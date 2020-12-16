ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY —Hop in your vehicle or sleigh and check out the decorated houses and businesses competing in this year’s Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Light Fight contest. It is time to look at the beautiful decorations and help pick the winners.

Chamber Executive Director Paula Kinney said 31 residential homes and 4 businesses are competing for $800 in prize money as well as bragging rights. She said there are some amazing decorated properties.

“It’s going to be quite a light fight this year,” she predicted.

Kinney suggests bundling up the kids and taking some hot cocoa along to view the entries through the valley.

A People’s Award and Judges’ Choice Award will be selected in both the residential and business categories. With each winner receiving a $200 prize. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite decorated house and business by email at the avlightflight@gmail.com address. One vote in each category per email allowed. The deadline is the end of day on Dec. 23. The votes will be tallied to determine a People’s Choice in both the residential and business categories. A team of judges will also view the contestants and select a winner in each category as well. Winners will be announced at noon on Dec. 24.

Contestants are:

143 Jericho Road, Berlin

32 Spring Road, Milan

19 River St., Berlin

214 Collins St., Berlin

603 Lincoln Ave., Berlin

8 Grandview Drive, Berlin

25 12 St., Berlin

95 Pine Island Ave., Berlin

38 Hermanson St., Berlin

514 Norway St., Berlin

1753 Riverside Drive, Berlin

46 Verdun St., Berlin

46 Franklin St., Berlin

Capone Iron Corp, 12 Industrial Park Drive, Berlin

29 9th St., Berlin

189 Finland St, Berlin

1143 Main St., Berlin

33 Hemlock Lane, Berlin

105 Granite St., Berlin

364 Grafton St., Berlin

654 Howland St., Berlin

650 Beaudoin St., Berlin

373 Forbush Ave., Berlin

368 Westcott St., Berlin

15 Bangor St., Gorham

56 Main St., Gorham

Gorham House Florist, 10 Exchange St., Gorham

21 Shady Drive, Gorham

255 Main St., Gorham

4 Pine St., Gorham

Probodies Warehouse, 83 Main St, Berlin

Greetings Jewelers, 107 Main St., Berlin

664 1st Ave., Berlin

215 Madigan St., Berlin

110 State Road 2, Shelburne

The contest is sponsored by Chapman Scrap Metal and Recycling. For more information, call the chamber at (603) 752-6060.

