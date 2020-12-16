ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY —Hop in your vehicle or sleigh and check out the decorated houses and businesses competing in this year’s Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Light Fight contest. It is time to look at the beautiful decorations and help pick the winners.
Chamber Executive Director Paula Kinney said 31 residential homes and 4 businesses are competing for $800 in prize money as well as bragging rights. She said there are some amazing decorated properties.
“It’s going to be quite a light fight this year,” she predicted.
Kinney suggests bundling up the kids and taking some hot cocoa along to view the entries through the valley.
A People’s Award and Judges’ Choice Award will be selected in both the residential and business categories. With each winner receiving a $200 prize. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite decorated house and business by email at the avlightflight@gmail.com address. One vote in each category per email allowed. The deadline is the end of day on Dec. 23. The votes will be tallied to determine a People’s Choice in both the residential and business categories. A team of judges will also view the contestants and select a winner in each category as well. Winners will be announced at noon on Dec. 24.
Contestants are:
143 Jericho Road, Berlin
32 Spring Road, Milan
19 River St., Berlin
214 Collins St., Berlin
603 Lincoln Ave., Berlin
8 Grandview Drive, Berlin
25 12 St., Berlin
95 Pine Island Ave., Berlin
38 Hermanson St., Berlin
514 Norway St., Berlin
1753 Riverside Drive, Berlin
46 Verdun St., Berlin
46 Franklin St., Berlin
Capone Iron Corp, 12 Industrial Park Drive, Berlin
29 9th St., Berlin
189 Finland St, Berlin
1143 Main St., Berlin
33 Hemlock Lane, Berlin
105 Granite St., Berlin
364 Grafton St., Berlin
654 Howland St., Berlin
650 Beaudoin St., Berlin
373 Forbush Ave., Berlin
368 Westcott St., Berlin
15 Bangor St., Gorham
56 Main St., Gorham
Gorham House Florist, 10 Exchange St., Gorham
21 Shady Drive, Gorham
255 Main St., Gorham
4 Pine St., Gorham
Probodies Warehouse, 83 Main St, Berlin
Greetings Jewelers, 107 Main St., Berlin
664 1st Ave., Berlin
215 Madigan St., Berlin
143 Jericho Road, Berlin
110 State Road 2, Shelburne
The contest is sponsored by Chapman Scrap Metal and Recycling. For more information, call the chamber at (603) 752-6060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.