CONCORD — New Hampshire E-ZPass customers can now prepay their E-ZPass accounts by buying an E-ZPass Reload Card at convenience stores located throughout the state.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation recently announced the program in a news release, noting that in addition to being able to add cash at New Hampshire E-ZPass Walk-In Service Center locations, customers can replenish their accounts with cash at participating retail locations.
The card is available for purchase and reloading at participating convenience stores throughout New Hampshire. Cards can be bought, activated and reloaded at most CVS, 7-Eleven and Walgreens stores in the state; they can also be reloaded at Family Dollar and Speedway SSA stores.
With reload cards, customers who want a New Hampshire E-ZPass account do not have to use a credit or debit card to automatically replenish their accounts but can add funds with cash.
The E-ZPass Reload Card is a wallet-size reusable card that can be linked to a New Hampshire E-ZPass account.
Customers can purchase the card from the gift card display at participating retailers and add an initial reload amount from $10 to $500, plus the additional $1.50 retailer fee.
The card can then be linked to the customer's account by calling the phone number on the back of the card. Once connected to an account, the funds are credited immediately and the driver can use the toll roads with their designated transponder.
To reload the card, customers must present the same card at a participating store, and any funds purchased will automatically be loaded to their E-ZPass account.
New Hampshire E-ZPass has about 490,000 customer accounts. Over 75 percent of all transactions on the New Hampshire Turnpike System are with E-ZPass.
To view a list of participating retailers, go to: ezpassnh.com/static_files/documents/RetailerList.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.