BERLIN — The next barn sale for the Berlin & Coos County Historical Society will be held Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The sales are held in the historic Brown Company barns on the East Milan Road in Berlin, across from the state prison entrance.

The sales will be held every other week, with the next sale after this one on Saturday, June 25.

Call Jill for drop-offs or pick-ups with your donations to the sale. She can be reached at (603) 723-4194. Linens are especially needed: blankets, sheets, towels, etc.

