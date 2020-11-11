BERLIN-GORHAM — The Boy Scouts of America Troops 207 and 204 will hold their annual food drive on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
This year, Troop 207 will be collecting food items at the entrances to the Walmart Supercenter in Gorham and the Berlin Marketplace in Berlin. People are asked to consider making a contribution by placing a non-perishable food item in their grocery carts at either of these locations.
Gorham's Cub Scout Pack 204 is also conducting their annual Scouting for Food drive this Saturday. Tags were left on doors as a reminder, and food may be left by your front door to be picked up Saturday morning.
If you did not get a tag and would still like to donate, the boys also will be collecting food at the parking lot at the Gorham Congregational Church, 143 Main Street, Gorham on Saturday until 11 a.m.
Your help is much appreciated this holiday season and especially this year.
