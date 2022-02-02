BERLIN — Berlin Recreation Department Director Dwayne Johnson has been in his position for six months and is excited about the future of the department.
Johnson, or “DJ” as he likes to be called, took over as Berlin Recreation Director six months ago after long time director Teri Letarte retired. Johnson says he is excited about the changes he has planned for the future for the Recreation department. Johnson, who volunteered as coach for some of the department’s sports programs, said he worked with Letarte a long time and still calls on her for advice.
“This is what I have always wanted to but when I realized I was in charge of all this, I had to ask myself now what I do?” he said.
“The first thing I wanted to do was get all the sports programs running together I was really worried about how do I regulate and raise the funds,” he said. “It was very overwhelming at first. I started the Legion ball program with my friend Rick Mercier two seasons ago. I am on board of directors for the Cal Ripken league and coached junior varsity and varsity baseball. I was also involved with youth hockey.”
Johnson said he has big plans for the department.
“There is a lot I want to do here,” he said. “I have moved the bleachers and painted the gym. We have opened the space up to a lot of seniors who come here and walk in the morning. We also hope to have ‘bone builders’ for the seniors here two days a week Tuesday and Thursdays.”
Johnson also discussed other developments he would like to see with the recreation center.
“I hope to get a new floor in here and reinsulate the ceiling,” he said. “We have already painted in here and I hope to bring in a batting cage soon. We’ve got basketball going on for kids from kindergarten to fifth grade. We have recreational hockey on the weekends. We have yoga here on Wednesdays. We have more younger children coming in with their families. We want all the people of the community to feel free to come in here. I was surprised to learn on social media that there were people who live in the community who did not know we had a recreation center.”
Johnson also said, “Teri and I talked a lot before I got the job. I feel really good about the future. Teri left us in a good space, and she is sill involved. It is a lot of work; I am here even after hours. This is what I do, it is what I love, because after all it is about the kids, isn’t it? Yes, we have teenagers and adults here, but in the long run it is about our kinds having a safe place to come to.”
Johnson said that he is gearing up for the summer.
“I plan on having some more sports clinics in the spring,” he said. “We are still going to have our summer program but hope to ramp it up with some trips Like story land or whale’s tale. Maybe we can get more kids involved with the summers program. I hope to hire some more high school kids to work in the summer. I like to hire the high school kids because they act as a mentor to the younger kids.”
Johnson said the department is a community based department and he wants to provide those things the community is looking for.
“I am open to suggestions and to anything the community might want,” he said. “I think I understand the traditions the community still values, and I am friends with a lot of longtime residents which includes the mayor who helps out here and helped me start the legion baseball program.”
Johnson said that he feels he has the support of the community, when he first started, he heard the stories that no one wants to do anything.
“I don’t find that to be true,” he said. “I have yet to have anyone say no to me for anything I have asked whether it is small things or big things. REMAX donated $500 for the hockey program, KRT sports gave $500 for some of the renovations we have been doing. Wildcat ski area called me, and they want to do a check presentation, I thought maybe $500 and the check was for $9,000. There is a lot of the community that sees what we need, and they won’t say no. So, I think the future is very bright I find the community to be a very driven place. I am grateful for all the support I have received.”
