BERLIN — Members of the Berlin High Class of 2021 were awarded the following scholarships:
Mickailey Walsh: VFW Auxiliary Scholarship, $500; VFW Scholarship, $500; Kiwanis Scholarship, $1,000; Gedeon Vachon Award, $500; and N.H. Scholar.
Kyra Woodward: Arnold P. and Della A. Hanson Scholarship, $22,000 per year for four years; UNH Rydin Scholarship $7,500; VFW Auxiliary Scholarship $500; Androscoggin Valley Hospital Mariam Gaynor Scholarship $3,000; and N.H. Scholar.
Jacob Cooney: VFW Scholarship, $500.
Elijah Pinette: Jason Sanderson/Bobby Stephen Scholarship — JAG, $1,000; 2021 Educational Talent Search Scholarship, $1,000; and Irene Ouellet Markovich Scholarship, $2,000,
Becca Pouliot: Masonic Collegiate Book Scholarship, $500; Berlin Police Department — Call To Duty Scholarship, $750; Temple Beth Israel Scholarship, $800; Irene Ouellet Markovich Scholarship, $2,000; NH Scholar; Coos County Chiefs of Police, $500.
Aeris Costine: WMCC Voucher, $323; and N.H. Scholar.
Aubree Poirier: WMCC Voucher, $323.
Alyssa Delafontaine: Outstanding CTE Student; Retired School Teachers Scholarship, $1,000; Jason Sanderson/Bobby Stephen Scholarship — JAG, $750; Kiwanis Scholarship, $1,000; Lucie P. Gagnon Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Berlin Education Support Staff Scholarship, $250; Berlin High School Backers Scholarship, $500; and Teachers Supporting Teachers Scholarship, $500.
Emmelia Letendre: Michael A. Morgan Scholarship, $2,000; Odette M. Leclerc Memorial Scholarship-Berlin and Coos County Historical Society, $300; and Kiwanis Scholarship, $1,000.
Bianca Price: WMCC Voucher, $323; Brookfield Renewable Energy, $500; and Androscoggin Valley Fish & Game-Jeremy Baillargeon Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Jace Arsenault: John Philip Sousa Award; and N.H. Scholar.
Kya-Myth Doucette: Norman H. Miles Award, $250; and National Choral Award.
Makenna Balderrama: Re/Max Northern Edge Realty, $500; Berlin Police Department - Call To Duty Scholarship, $750; Temple Beth Israel Scholarship, $800; and N.H. Scholar.
Nichole Reynolds: WMCC Voucher, $323; Lou Addington Scholarship, $1,000; Theresa Denault Roy Nursing Scholarship, $1,000; Jason Sanderson/Bobby Stephen Scholarship – JAG, $750; WMCC 3 Credit Tuition Scholarship; Berlin High School Backers Scholarship, $500; AVH Mariam Gaynor Scholarship, $3,000; White Mountain Rotary Club, $500; and N.H. Scholar.
Jenna LaFlamme: Kids Chance Scholarship, $2,500; WMCC 3 Credit Tuition Scholarship; and N.H. Scholar.
Braylynn Alvarado: Terrance Sullivan Award, $250; and N.H. Scholar.
Dustin Rainville: Seth Jones Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Tim Allen: Berlin Education Support Staff Scholarship, $250; N.H. Scholar; and Wayne King Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Shawn Kay: Gedeon Vachon Award, $500.
Grace Bradley: WMCC Voucher, $323; Raymond & Muriel Binette Scholarship, $1,500; Andrew J. Monahan Scholarship, $1,000; and N.H. Scholar.
Tyler Rousseau: Raymond & Muriel Binette Scholarship, $1,500; and Leo L. Croteau Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Emily Coulombe: Tin Mountain Scholarship, $1,500; National Honor Society Scholarship, $300; Northway Bank Scholarship, $2,500. for four years; and N.H. Scholar.
Kelly McCormick: Susan H. Wyman Scholarship, $2,000; Brenda Gagne Memorial Scholarship, $500; and N.H. Scholar.
Joe Zimmer: UNH Rydin Scholarship, $11,000; and N.H. Scholar.
Austin Cornish: WMCC Voucher, $323.
Megan Riff: WMCC Voucher, $323; I am College Bound, $500; and Jason Sanderson/Bobby Stephen Scholarship — JAG, $500.
Lily Campbell: N.H. Scholar.
Elijah Gilcris: N.H. Scholar.
Timothy Girard: N.H. Scholar.
Caryn Goodrich: N.H. Scholar.
Linsay Gosselin: N.H. Scholar.
Sophie Wheeler: N.H. Scholar.
Eimile Morris: N.H. Scholar.
Julieene Provencher: Jason Sanderson/Bobby Stephen Scholarship — JAG, $1,000.
