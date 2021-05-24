BERLIN — Scores of volunteers raked, weeded, mulched, planted, and picked up trash Friday as the Berlin Main Street Program once again hosted its Downtown Day of Caring.
Despite unseasonably humid and hot weather, a large crowd turned out to spiff up the entire downtown area and show community spirit and pride.
Collaborating on the event were Granite United Way, White Mountain Rotary Club of Berlin Gorham, Coos County Botanical Garden Club, and the City of Berlin.
To view additional pictures, go to the Berlin Main Street Program's Facebook page.
