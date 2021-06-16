BERLIN — State law requires dog owners to annually register their four-legged friends with the city and Berlin residents have until July 15 to do so without paying an additional $25 civil forfeiture fee.
City Clerk Shelli Fortin reported to the city council Monday night that 218 dog owners have not registered with the city despite multiple notices mailed from her office. Technically, registrations are due on May 30 and Fortin said 905 owners have registered their dogs as required.
The cost to register is $6.50 per dog for those neutered and spayed and $9 per dog for unaltered dogs.
Senior citizens over age 65 are charged $2 per dog. The owner must also show proof that the dog has had its rabies vaccination shot. There is a $1 late charge per month for registrations after June 1.
Failure to register your dog is a violation of state law. The council decided to give residents until July 15 to register their dogs and after that those not in compliance will be assessed a civil forfeiture fine of $25 plus the registration fee.
Failure to pay the fee and fine within 15 days will result in a court summons.
Dog owners can register their dogs at the city clerk’s office or download a registration form from the city’s website and mail in their registration.
