CONCORD — The New Hampshire State Conservation Committee recently announced the availability of 2022 Conservation “Moose Plate” Grant applications.
Grant funds are available for projects that support and promote programs and partnerships that protect, restore and enhance the state’s valuable natural resources.
Eligible applicants include municipalities, County Conservation Districts, qualified non-profit organizations engaged in conservation programs, public and private schools (kindergarten through 12), County Cooperative Extension natural resource programs, and scout groups.
Grant applications are due on Sept. 10. Awards will be announced in December and funding will be available to successful applicants in July of 2022.
The 2022 Conservation Grant application instructions and application form may be downloaded from the State Conservation Committee website at scc.nh.gov. For SCC grant program inquires, contact Dea Brickner-Wood, administrator, nh-conservation-committee@nh.gov.
The N.H. State Conservation Committee’s grant program is funded through the purchase of Conservation License Plates, known as “Moose Plates.” All funds raised through the purchase of Moose Conservation and Heritage Plates are used for the promotion, protection and investment in New Hampshire's natural, cultural and historic resources. To buy a Moose Plate, go to your municipal office and request one when registering your vehicle. Gift certificates may be purchased at mooseplate.com.
