ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — The Androscoggin Food Co-op will be so much more than a full-service grocery story. For those leading the effort to bring a cooperative grocery store to the Androscoggin Valley, it is all about a love of community.
To celebrate February, the Co-op is holding a month-long Member drive, celebrating the love of all things connected to community, and of course good food! The co-op will share its love of all things local, a love of farmers, a love of tradition, a love of baking, and a love of gathering. Above all, a love of the co-op’s member-owners!
To show that love, during February, all new and existing members will be enrolled in a drawing to win Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificates, which are as good as cash at a long list of local businesses! The co-op will raffle off $50 certificates to two lucky member-owners, one a current owner, and one who joins during the drive. For a list of businesses that participate in the Chamber’s certificate program visit https://androscogginvalleychamber.com.
Joan Merrill, a Co-op member, puts it this way: “No co-op can exist without first identifying and enrolling member/owners who love good food, appreciate the farmers and producers who provide that food, and want to work closely with their friends and neighbors to create a community-owned grocery store. The Androscoggin Food Co-op will be a place where neighbors exchange recipes, support local vendors, and where profits return to the owners and are used to better serve community needs.”
A preliminary market assessment by G2G Research Group confirmed hopes that a food co-op in the Androscoggin Valley region can be successful. According to industry experts, the average timeline for a co-op store to open from start to finish can be seven years.
“It can be sooner, but it takes Member-owners! The co-op needs to reach six hundred members before a store location can be chosen. Member-Owners participate in elections, will enjoy occasional member discount days once the store is open, and ultimately will have the satisfaction that they are bringing nutritious, local food to the area, creating good jobs for people, supporting local farmers, and ultimately helping repair America’s broken food supply system,” Merrill added.
You can join and learn more about the group online at http://androfood.coop. It requires a one-time equity investment of $200, with options to pay in 8 monthly payments of $25.
You can also follow the co-op’s ‘For the love of campaign’ on the Androscoggin Food Co-op’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/AndroFoodCoop).
Concluding the campaign will be the premiere of Episode Two of Shawn Marquis’ “Grocery Store History Tour,” an online video tour detailing the historic corner and grocery stores of Berlin. Each episode explores a particular neighborhood in town, and in the upcoming episode, viewers will journey the streets of the Norwegian Village, Napert Village, and Liberty Park.
The Androscoggin Food Co-op is a grassroots effort to bring a cooperative grocery store to Androscoggin Valley. The Co-op incorporated in late 2018 under New Hampshire’s Community Cooperative law, doing business as the Androscoggin Food Co-op. Now, 2.5 years later, more than 179 people have already become member/owners.
For more information visit www.androfood.coop or email info@androfood.coop.
