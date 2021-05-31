DURHAM — The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham over the weekend of Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64.
Students are only graduated after the registrar's office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined.
Matthew Landry of Berlin, graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration: marketing.
Isaac Balderrama of Berlin, graduated with a bachelor of science in biology.
Savannah Pirello-Spraggins of Berlin, graduated with a bachelor of science in wildlife and conservation biology.
Samuel Essig of Berlin, graduated with a bachelor of science in biomedical science: medical microbiology.
Emily Bisson of Gorham, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in geography.
Kelly Galemba of Shelburne, graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychology.
Robyn Parker of Dummer, graduated with a bachelor of science in wildlife and conservation biology.
