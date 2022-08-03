Lt. Col. Scot A. Frechette is retiring after 22 years of service in the Air Force.
Frechette, of Milan, was commissioned through the Air Force ROTC program from Norwich University in Vermont as a member of the Corps of Cadets in 2000. Following commissioning, he entered Joint Undergraduate Navigator Training at Pensacola Naval Air Stattion, in Pensacola, Fla., and was selected to the B-52 Stratofortress in Minot, N.D.
Following multiple deployments, including “Shock and Awe,” kicking off the Iraqi Freedom Campaign.
Frechette was competitively selected to undergraduate pilot training at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia and Columbus, Miss. He was selected to fly the C17-A III and deployed several times in support on the Global War on Terrorism and LOFTY missions. Later,he was assigned to a specialized unit where he flew the CN-235 and C-208 Grand Caravan. He was deployed innumerable times across the globe to include Africa, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East in support of multiple contingency operations.
Prior to his current assignment, he was the director of sensitive activities at Fort Bragg, N.C.
Frechette is a senior pilot and former B-52 radar navigator and accumulated over 1,500 combat hours and over 4,700 hours in the T-34, T-39, B-52,T-6, T-1, C-17, CN-235, C-208, BE-200.
Frechette was division chief for the Field Operations Division for the Under-Secretary of Defense Intelligence and Security Integrated Office. In this capacity, he is one of the plank holders carving a niche national level Secretary of Defense-directed mission charged with conducting multi-disciplinary vulnerability assessments.
He was responsible for developing full spectrum infrastructure, manning, budget and future strategy and vision. Additionally, Frechette serves as chief pilot and subject matter expert, identifying critical gaps in equipment and infrastructure for nascent air, sea and space capabilities across ambiguous mission requirements.
He has received the following major awards and decorations:
Defense Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster; Air Medal with three oak leaf cluster; Aerial Achievement Medal with four oak leaf cluster; Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster.
Frechette, his wife Myia (Parent), and their daughter Essjay look forward to moving back to New Hampshire.
He will start a new chapter in his life as a pilot for Delta Air Lines.
He is the son of Normand and Paulette Frechette of Milan, the brother of Sandy Pouliot (wife of Marc Pouliot) and uncle to Becca and Paige Pouliot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.