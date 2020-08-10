White River Junction VA announces new Chief of Mental Health & Behavioral Science Services

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction has announced Dr. Robert Scott has been appointed as the new Chief of the Department of Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences.
Scott is board certified in general adult psychiatry.
“We are very excited to have Dr. Scott lead our outstanding team of mental-health providers.” said Dr. Brett Rusch, executive director of White River Junction VA Healthcare System. “He has served at our health-care system in a variety of roles since he joined our medical staff in 2016 and he has proven himself to be an exceptional leader.”
Scott received his medical degree from Quillien College of Medicine and completed his psychiatry residency training at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
He joined the White River Junction VA team in 2016 and demonstrated his leadership abilities as the site director of the residency program and medical director of inpatient psychiatry.
In 2018, he was promoted to the medical director for the Department of Psychiatry and in February, advanced to the role of acting chief of mental health and behavioral sciences. He has a strong interest in education and integrating teaching into clinical care. Scott is an assistant professor of psychiatry at Geisel School of Medicine.
“He has proven to be a pillar in helping to maintain an optimal therapeutic environment for the rehabilitation among our patient population,” said Dr. Daniel O’Rourke, White River Junction VA Healthcare System’s chief of staff.
For more information, contact the White River Junction VA Healthcare System Public Affairs Office, at (802) 295-9363 extension 5880, or via email at vhawrjpao@va.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.