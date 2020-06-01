LANCASTER — The Wound Healing Center at Weeks Medical Center is helping raise awareness of chronic wounds during the seventh annual Wound Care Awareness Week, being held from June 1-5. Wound Care Awareness was established in 2014 to bring attention to the chronic wounds and the 6.7 million Americans who are currently living with non-healing wounds.
Wound Care Awareness Week is dedicated to educating physicians, patients, and the general public about the chronic wounds and the advanced wound care solutions available. The Wound Healing Center at Weeks Medical Center offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.
While there are already millions of people living with chronic wounds, the incidence is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. A person with a wound has an average of three to four chronic conditions like diabetes, PAD, cardiovascular disease, and COPD. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. Even more alarmingly, 50 percent of people die within five years of amputation.
“The Weeks Wound Healing Center is a Center of Excellence, among the Top 10 in the nation, in the treatment of chronic wounds,” said Mike Lee, president of Weeks Medical Center. “Our center and staff maintain the highest standard of care year after year through a dedicated focus. Working together, they bring healing to those in need. Our mission is to treat and heal as many people as we can with the latest and most-advanced treatments.”
To support people living with chronic wounds, the Weeks Wound Healing Center offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care. A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management, and/or non-invasive vascular assessment. These treatments are the result of a team approach between the center’s physicians, nurses, and the referring physician. A treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs. Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to their primary physician to continue routine care.
People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit to Weeks Wound Healing Center. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (603) 788-5625 or visit WeeksMedical.org/services/wound-healing/
