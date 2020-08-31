BERLIN — North Country Healthcare is pleased to welcome Dr. Akshat Paliwal and Dr. Joseph Ullman, radiologists, to Coos North Country Radiology, PLLC.
Paliwal, who serves as the team’s medical director, is a published Diagnostic Radiologist, Neuro Radiologist and an Assistant Professor of Radiology, Emergency and General Radiology at the Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. He studied at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, and completed his internship and residency at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Arizona and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, respectively.
Ullman is a well-traveled radiologist who has been a long-term chief of Radiology at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Maine. He completed a Vascular and Interventional Radiology Fellowship at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. More recently, Ullman served as a senior staff radiology consultant in Rotorua, New Zealand, before returning home with his family to practice in New Hampshire.
At all three NCH hospitals, Paliwal and Ullman will provide expert diagnostic services and procedures including:
• Bone Densitometry
• Breast Biopsies
• Fine Needle Aspirations
• Computed Tomography (CT) and Ultrasound-guided lung and solid organ biopsies
• Ultrasound-guided thoracentesis and paracentesis (fluid and/or gas removal)
• Other CT - and Ultrasound-guided drainages
• 3D, Full-Field Mammography
• Nuclear Medicine
• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) – including advanced breast imaging technology of Androscoggin Valley Hospital’s new MRI unit
For more information about the radiology services available, please visit northcountryhealth.org.
Named a 2020 Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare, North Country Healthcare is a non-profit affiliation of four medical facilities in the White Mountains Region of New Hampshire including the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, and North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency in Littleton.
NCH also collaborates with two federally qualified health clinics: Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin and Gorham, and Indian Stream Health Center in Colebrook. NCH is proud to be the largest employer in the North Country.
