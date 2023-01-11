CONCORD — Attorney General John M. Formella has joined a national attorneys general settlement totaling $10.7 billion with CVS and Walgreens, resolving allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid crisis by failing to properly oversee the dispensing of opioids at their stores.
This brings the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $50 billion.
New Hampshire stands to receive nearly $57 million from the CVS and Walgreens agreements.
"CVS and Walgreens flooded our communities with pills. No settlement will restore the lives impacted by the opioid addiction epidemic, but this agreement will help get treatment and recovery resources to impacted Granite Staters,” said Attorney General Formella. “People trust their local pharmacies and these pharmacy chains failed to provide the people of New Hampshire with the pharmacy care and protection they had a right to expect.”
Under the terms of the agreements, CVS has agreed to pay $5 billion over 10 years and Walgreens has agreed to pay $5.7 billion over 15 years. CVS and Walgreens will also be subject to court-ordered injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions. These agreements follow a similar agreement with Walmart announced earlier this month. Payments are expected to begin during the second half of 2023.
The law requires pharmacies to be diligent in distributing and dispensing controlled drugs, including highly addictive pain medications. New Hampshire’s civil lawsuit alleged the defendant pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens, helped to create the opioid epidemic by ignoring what should have been obvious red flags. The State alleged the defendant pharmacies flooded New Hampshire with more opioids than could be used for legitimate medical purposes. The State also alleged that the defendants filled and failed to report orders that they knew or should have known were likely being diverted. They also failed to maintain effective controls against diversion from their pharmacy retail stores, causing the community to suffer foreseeable harm. In doing so, the State alleged the defendants created a public nuisance in the state.
Opioids have caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. over the past two decades and in recent years opioid deaths have soared to record levels, around 80,000 a year nationwide, due to a continuing addiction wave now largely being fueled by fentanyl.
New Hampshire previously filed complaints against opioid manufacturers Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt. Both filed for bankruptcy protection. The Mallinckrodt bankruptcy plan, under which N.H. will receive payments, has been confirmed by the court. The Purdue bankruptcy plan is awaiting court confirmation. The opioid manufacturer Endo filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. Attorneys General reached a $450 million pre-bankruptcy settlement in that case and the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office is participating in the on-going bankruptcy process.
New Hampshire filed complaints against the major national opioid distributors McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen. Those cases were resolved when New Hampshire joined the attorneys' general multistate settlement under which the state will receive approximately $115 million over 18 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.