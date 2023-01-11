CONCORD — Attorney General John M. Formella has joined a national attorneys general settlement totaling $10.7 billion with CVS and Walgreens, resolving allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid crisis by failing to properly oversee the dispensing of opioids at their stores.

This brings the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $50 billion.

