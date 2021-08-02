Staff at Valley Birthplace at AVH receive Novii Labor/Birthing Technology Training

BERLIN — As part of Androscoggin Valley Hospital’s mission of delivering the best health-care experience to every patient, every day, Valley Birthplace nurses recently received Novii technology training, the goal of which is to exceed the expectations of laboring/delivering patients.
This new, Bluetooth wireless system allows patients to be monitored as they enjoy added mobility (increasing patient control) during labor, empowering patients to enjoy increased comfort and positional freedom. The Novii Patch & Pod are waterproof and may be left in place during a bath or shower.
Novii technology monitors the fetal heart, allowing Valley Birthplace staff to be aware of any changes in the child’s or mother’s heart rate through ultrasound Doppler. The Novii device quickly and easily monitors the patient’s abdomen and receives electrical signals. Detection is not compromised by patients with a high Body Mass Index.
“Novii technology, of which we are first in the North Country to have, is yet another way that the Valley Birthplace at AVH remains focused on our patients,” said Women’s Services Coordinator Deborah Alonzo, RN. “They can rest assured that our safe, non-invasive, high quality monitoring process is part of the exceptional care that we deliver.”
For more information about Novii, go to gehealthcare.com and type Novii in the search bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.