CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Safety Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is participating in National Preparedness Month during September to help increase emergency preparedness throughout the state.
This year’s national theme is “A Lasting Legacy.” In N.H., content also will focus on “It Can Happen Here” in regards to recent weather events that have produced two tornadoes in the state in 2022.
“The Granite State is not immune to severe weather,” said acting New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Richard C. Bailey Jr. “Take time during National Preparedness Month to keep you and your family safe during a disaster.”
These core steps are key to preparedness and keeping you and your family safe:
• Stay informed. Sign up for NH Alerts or download the NH Alerts mobile app to receive free emergency notifications, including weather alerts from the National Weather Service.
• Make a plan. Have a family emergency plan so everyone knows where to go and what to do in an emergency. Include emergency contact information so everyone knows how and where to reconnect after an emergency occurs.
• Make a kit. Put together an emergency kit with supplies for your entire family, including your pets.
• Get involved. Take part in preparedness efforts in your community through organizations like Voluntary Organizations in Disaster, Community Emergency Response Teams, or Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Taking a First Aid/CPR class is a great way to be more prepared for an emergency.
For more information on what to do before, during and after a disaster, go to ReadyNH.gov. Stay informed by following New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management @NH_HSEM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
