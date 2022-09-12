CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Safety Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is participating in National Preparedness Month during September to help increase emergency preparedness throughout the state. 

This year’s national theme is “A Lasting Legacy.” In N.H., content also will focus on “It Can Happen Here” in regards to recent weather events that have produced two tornadoes in the state in 2022. 

