WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) announced that funding for health care providers through the Provider Relief Fund and American Rescue Plan rural distribution is now available. Shaheen previously pushed the Department of Health and Human Services to distribute remaining COVID-19 relief for health care providers alongside Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), and in response HHS announced it would release $25.5 billion in awards. That funding includes $8.5 billion set aside for rural providers as well as $17 billion for PRF Phase 4 for a broad range of providers with changes in operating revenues and expenses.
Health care providers can submit their application for funding through both programs by Oct. 26, at 11:59 p.m. ET. More information about the application portal and eligibility can be found at hrsa.gov/provider-relief/future-payments.
“With new COVID variants popping up, our communities still aren’t in the clear from this pandemic and health care providers on the frontlines need resources to save lives. That’s why I’ve spent months pushing for funding for health care providers so they can keep their facilities open and deliver essential care to patients,” said Shaheen. “I’m particularly pleased that the administration heeded my calls to set aside $8.5 billion for rural providers, including those in New Hampshire. These federal dollars can’t come soon enough to our hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living centers – this is a matter of life and death for patients across the country. I encourage providers to apply as soon as they can.”
“Hospitals and their health care heroes have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for the past 18 months and the support from the Provider Relief Fund has been instrumental in helping them navigate these challenges. But those challenges continue and it’s important that the additional resources be made available to help them continue their response to the pandemic in the face of increasing cases in New Hampshire. We thank Senator Shaheen for her leadership in helping to not only secure these funds, but for working with the Administration to get them out to providers as quickly as possible,” said Steve Ahnen, President of the New Hampshire Hospital Association.
HRSA will host webinar sessions for Phase 4 and ARP rural applicants, featuring guidance on how to navigate the application portal:
• Tuesday, Oct. 5, 3 – 4 p.m. ET – register to attend
• Wednesday, Oct. 13, 3 – 4 p.m. ET – register to attend
