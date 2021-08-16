BERLIN — On Tuesday, Aug. 17, NH Healthy Families, a leading NH Health Plan serving Medicaid, Marketplace and Medicare members will partner with Coos County Family Health to bring its Green to Go van to the Coos County Family Health building at 54 Willow St. in Berlin.
The van will offer fresh fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, resources and supports to residents in the Coos region. Games and prizes will also be offered at the event.
Green to Go is a NH Healthy Families community initiative offered through its Gateway Services program. Gateway Services identify social services care gaps, and build access to supports for Granite State communities at no cost.
NH Healthy Families’ Green to Go van will be at Coos County Family Health for one day only, Aug.17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There is ample street parking. The event is free and open to the community on a first-come, first-served basis.
